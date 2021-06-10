Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief calls for John A. Macdonald road to be renamed

In the wake of the discovery of 215 unmarked children's graves at a residential school in Kamloops, the head of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is calling for John A. MacDonald Road to be renamed.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand is asking the city to rename the street Reconciliation Road.

Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister is considered an architect of the residential school system.

Arcand believes the renaming will lead to reconciliation and healing for the many people that endured pain and suffering as a result of the residential school system, an STC news release said.

Arcand is expected to push for the name change during a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at wâhkôhtowin School.

This is a developing story. More details to come.