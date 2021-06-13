Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief plans to walk Circle Drive to encourage locals to adopt TRC calls to action

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand is walking Circle Drive to raise awareness and encourage local businesses and organizations to incorporate Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action.

“We want companies and organizations to step up and incorporate Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action,” Arcand told media earlier this week. “Help us so we can all live a quality of life.”

To help get his point across Arcand said he’s walking the entirety of Circle Drive, beginning Monday morning. Arcand is inviting Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to join him. He said he plans to begin the walk at 7 a.m. leaving from the STC office at 335 Packham Avenue.

Arcand pointed to an initiative undertaken by Saskatoon Public Schools and how the division is bringing Indigenous languages to schools in Saskatoon. Something Arcand argues was taken away from generations of men, women and children.

“I’m 50 years old and I can’t speak my language,” Arcand said.

Arcand made these comments during a media conference where the STC called on the City of Saskatoon to have John A. MacDonald's name removed from a city street.