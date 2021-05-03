Saskatoon Tribal Council clinic begins delivering its first-come, first-served vaccine doses

On Monday morning, Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) delivered its first walk-in vaccine doses at its clinic.

The STC announced last week that thanks to a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the federal government it could start delivering a limited number of first-come,first-served shots.

Those opting for the walk-in option still need to meet the province's current vaccine eligibility requirements.

The STC plans to distribute 330 AstraZeneca shots daily to walk-ins.

The clinic will also continue providing Pfizer doses to those who have previously scheduled appointments.

According to the STC, all of its available appointments have already been booked.