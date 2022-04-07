Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to extend lease for temporary downtown shelter until April 2023

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is looking to extend the lease for its downtown shelter.

In December, the STC opened a 50-bed wellness centre in a city-owned building.

The city agreed to lease the building for just $10 a month to address homelessness in the winter months.

In February, the shelter expanded to the second floor of the building located in the 100 block of First Avenue North.

Emergency shelters are only allowed to operate for a maximum of six months under a city bylaw passed last year.

But the STC wants to extend its lease until April 2023, according to a letter written by STC Chief Mark Arcand.

“There is a dire need for affordable housing within the city of Saskatoon,” the letter reads.

About 30 to 40 people are turned away “due to full occupancy of the site,” Arcand writes.

A city committee is set to discuss the lease extension request in a meeting on Tuesday.