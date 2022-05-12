Saskatoon Tribal Council receives $3.5M to run wellness centre

The provincial government has given the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) $3.5 million to help with the operations of its wellness centre.

The cash will go towards the current centre's location in Saskatoon's downtown and ensure its sustainability.

"This is a day in history that people have to remember," said STC Chief Mark Arcand. "But we're not done, because we got to show more results, for our community, for our province and be a leader by example."

The wellness centre has been operating since Dec. 15. Arcand says about 500 people have stayed there.

"It's an Indigenous-led program for Indigenous people and Tribal Chief Arcand has shown that he's able to do that, so when he brought the next proposal to us it was pretty hard to say no," said Minister of Social Services Lori Carr.

The STC is looking for a permanent location, which Arcand estimates would cost several million dollars after renovations. One possible site is on 20th Street.

"There are realtors that are reaching out to negotiate," said Arcand. "We're hoping we can be out of this temporary facility by April 30, 2023, and into a current facility that we've got to try to purchase or renovate."

The STC is hopeful the federal government can help provide funding for its new wellness centre. According to Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, the province's funding ensures a long-term plan and "rapid move" for the STC to leave its 145 1st Ave. N location.

"I would say this is a very momentous day because now we have a clear indication of a commitment by the provincial government to work towards a more permanent solution," Clark said.

Carr says the province will evaluate the centre's success before providing more money.

The STC's current wellness centre agreement with the city is up on June 15, as the current bylaw only allows for a temporary shelter to operate for six months.

Council will have to amend the bylaw to allow the wellness centre to continue operating until April 30, 2023.