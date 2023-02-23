Saskatoon trio in stolen vehicle arrested after highway pursuit, police say

A Saskatoon police investigation into a stolen vehicle evaded by officers Tuesday night ended on a highway near Blaine Lake with the arrest of three people by the RCMP.

Saskatoon patrol officers approached what they described as a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Idylwyld Drive North at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a police news release.

The vehicle pulled away and drove evasively from the officers, the police said. They confirmed the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects accelerated away, according to police.

Police said the air support unit ttracked the vehicle on its way north of the city and the RCMP were alerted.

The RCMP laid out tire spikes near the Petrofka Bridge on Highway 12 to stop the vehicle, the news release said.

Two women, 19 and 27-years-old, were arrested, along with a 39-year-old man. The three face charges including dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.