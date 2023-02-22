Saskatoon under extreme cold warning with windchill as low as -45 expected
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
Saskatoon woke up to an extreme cold warning Wednesday morning with windchill temperatures as low as -45 expected.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada warning predicted "extreme wind chill values" between -40 and -45 as "as a bitterly cold Arctic airmass settles over the region."
While the weather agency predicted a sunny day for the city, the mercury was only expected to rise to -27.
The City of Saskatoon activated its extreme cold emergency response plan Wednesday morning in response to the dangerously bone-chilling cold that had descended on the city.
Under the plan, more than a dozen warm-up locations are made available throughout the city.
