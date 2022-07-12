Saskatoon under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
"A slow-moving surface ridge of high pressure from the Northwest U.S. is moving into the western prairies resulting in a prolonged period of hot and humid conditions," the warning says.
Environment Canada forecasts daytime high temperatures of near 32 C and warm overnight lows of near 16 C.
The warning covers an area stretching from Swift Current to Saskatoon, Prince Albert, The Battlefords, Meadow Lake and La Loche.
"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada says.
"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."
Thursday is expected to offer a brief reprieve from the heat before scorching temperatures return for the weekend.
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortageExpecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York CityTo avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of WindsorThe Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ManitobaManitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study findsVaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in KenoraA 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
-
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBCOne year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirmsSomeone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.
-
10 charged in connection to stolen liquor distribution network in EdmontonTen people have been charged and Edmonton police are looking to charge more after busting a network that distributed stolen liquor and other illegal items.