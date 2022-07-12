Saskatoon under extreme heat warning

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

"A slow-moving surface ridge of high pressure from the Northwest U.S. is moving into the western prairies resulting in a prolonged period of hot and humid conditions," the warning says.

Environment Canada forecasts daytime high temperatures of near 32 C and warm overnight lows of near 16 C.

The warning covers an area stretching from Swift Current to Saskatoon, Prince Albert, The Battlefords, Meadow Lake and La Loche.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada says.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

Thursday is expected to offer a brief reprieve from the heat before scorching temperatures return for the weekend.