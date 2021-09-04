Saskatoon vehicle crash into power pole leads to downed lines

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to a single vehiclecrash in the 100 block of 105 St. E Saturday at 9 a.m.

A vehicle was found to have collided with a power pole, causing power lines to be downed, police said in a news release.

City crews are also at the scene and tending to the downed lines.

The release did not state if the driver of the vehicle was injured or the cause of the incident.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted in the area, police said in a later news release.