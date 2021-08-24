Saskatoon wastewater monitoring project sees highest ever coronavirus levels
University of Saskatchewan researchers detected a 348 per cent increase of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater last week.
Samples from Aug. 15 and 17 showed the highest RNA load ever measured in Saskatoon's wastewater, the researchers said in their weekly update.
“This drastic increase in viral RNA load is indicative of a significant increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Saskatoon, which – in a partially vaccinated population – may or may not be reflected by a decrease case numbers in upcoming weeks.”
All the viral RNA load in Saskatoon wastewater is contributed by the Delta variant.
According to the provincial dashboard, Saskatoon had 352 active cases as of Sunday – the highest mark since June 4.
