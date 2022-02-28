Saskatoon wastewater samples show 62% drop in coronavirus levels

The evidence of coronavirus found in Saskatoon’s wastewater has decreased by 62 per cent since the last weekly report.

That indicates a decrease in COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, which may be reflected by new case numbers in upcoming weeks, according to Monday's update from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The drop comes after researcher John Giesy said the amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave."

Omicron continues to be the dominant variant of concern in Saskatoon’s wastewater.

Prince Albert saw a drop of 22 per cent, while North Battleford's decrease was 31 per cent.