Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
New data from the research team that has been monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
Samples collected during the latest reporting period — which ended on March 23 — show a 74 per cent drop in viral remnants compared to the previous week.
The team also found the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant now accounts for nearly 79 per cent of the viral material found in the wastewater samples.
The original BA.1 Omicron strain accounts for the other 21 per cent.
Prince Albert and North Battleford also showed significant drops, with nearly 92 per cent and 56 per cent respectively.
The ongoing wastewater monitoring is conducted by the University of Saskatchewan and Global Water Futures researchers.
