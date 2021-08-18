Saskatoon wastewater samples show potential decline in COVID-19

The latest update from a research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater shows a decline in the presence of COVID-19.

In samples collected from Aug. 5 through Aug. 11, the University of Saskatchewan team found a 47 per cent decrease in COVID-19 fragments compared to the previous week.

The change doesn't necessarily mean there will be a drop in case numbers over the coming weeks due to the number of fully vaccinated people, the update said.

The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain detected in the samples, according to the researchers.

