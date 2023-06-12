Saskatoon water main break leads to rush-hour lane closures

A suspected water main break led to lane closures on Circle Drive Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police were rerouting eastbound traffic between the 33rd Street overpass and Airport Drive as water spilled out onto the street.

"Saskatoon Water crews are out there to shut off the water and then make an assessment," a city spokesperson said in an email.

Westbound lanes remained open.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.