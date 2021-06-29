Saskatoon weather: heat warnings continue as daytime highs hit mid-thirties

Make sure to have sunscreen and water if you’re heading outdoors, as the temperatures continue to climb in Saskatoon and area.

Tuesday’s daytime high is 34, and it’ll only go up from there, peaking at 37 Friday. Overnight lows are around the 20 degree mark.

Heat stroke is obviously a very real risk in temperatures like these, so use caution when enjoying the sunshine.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 34

Evening: 18

Wednesday - Sunny

High: 34

Morning Low: 20

Thursday – Sunny

High: 36

Morning Low: 23