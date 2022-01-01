Saskatoon welcomes its first baby born in 2022

A baby boy who came into the world just after midnight is Saskatoon’s first of the new year.

Hudson Raphael Lynn was born to Kystal and Chris Lynn at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital at 12:17 a.m. on New Year's Day, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in release.

Hudson weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and is the youngest of six children, joining two sisters and three brothers.

The SHA says the family is doing well.