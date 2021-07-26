Saskatoon West NDP candidate steps down due to 'family health matter'
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Jaris Swidrovich, the federal NDP candidate in Saskatoon West, is stepping down.
“I was honoured to be the NDP candidate in Saskatoon West and it feels bittersweet to step down. However, family comes first and my investments of time will be shifted toward my family health matter,” said Swidrovich in a news release.
“I look forward to helping elect Jagmeet Singh and the next NDP candidate in Saskatoon West and other New Democrats across the country.”
The announcement cones three months after Swidrovich secured the nomination.
The party says the nomination process will reopen and a nomination date will be announced shortly.
