Saskatoon wildlife rescue sees increase of injured birds

A wildlife rescue in Saskatoon says it’s seen a rise of birds injured from flying into windows.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation is attributing the increase to migration, with more birds passing through to nesting grounds.

The animal charity says “millions” of birds don’t make it to nesting because of window crashes.

Living Sky is urging people to put “feather friendly dots” on their windows.

The organization says the dots are the only effective way to help birds see the window as an object, to avoid bird injuries and deaths.