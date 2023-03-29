Saskatoon will have its own baseball team in 2024

A Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team will take to the field in Saskatoon in 2024.

The temporarily-named Saskatoon Baseball Club was announced Wednesday morning at a news conference.

Saskatoon Entertainment Group, which also owns the Blades hockey franchise and the Rush lacrosse team, will add the baseball team to its portfolio.

“We believe it’s been too long since Saskatoon has had a WCBL team. We feel it’s super important for the baseball community and the city of Saskatoon to have somewhere to go on a beautiful summer evening,” Saskatoon Baseball Club president Steve Hildebrand said in a news release.

Hildebrand also serves in management roles with the Blades and Rush.

"I believe that this is a key market for the WCBL and am glad we could bring it back," Hildebrand said.

"I think it will be a great summertime event for businesses and community alike,” he said.

The logo, colours and the name of the team have yet to be decided.

Cairns Field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex will play host to the team.

Saskatoon previously had a WCBL team from 2002 through 2014 — the Yellowjackets.

"We look forward to taking the league to higher levels of fan excitement and engagement with the involvement of Saskatoon in the coming years," WCBL President Kevin Kvame said in the news release.

"We have always felt the loss of a franchise in Saskatoon and enthusiastically welcome the City of Saskatoon, its fans, and partners back to our WCBL family," Kvame said.