Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance

A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.

The courtroom was nearly full when Dawn Walker, 48, entered wearing a t-shirt. Family and friends waved to her, but Walker remained subdued.

“She was appearing emotionless,” said her sister Kathy Walker. “I think she was putting on a strong face for everyone.”

Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24 and found in Oregon City, Oregon on Aug. 5.

Walker faces charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief. Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said additional charges are being considered as the criminal investigation continues.

She also is facing charges in the U.S. for allegedly stealing the identity of a close friend to illegally cross the border.

“Dawn, you have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Okanese First Nation chief Richard Stonechild, one of about 20 of Walker’s family and friends gathered in support outside the courthouse.

“Walk with your head held high. You did nothing wrong. We're here for you, we love you, we support you and we're going to be here for you going forward.”

The Crown prosecutor opposed the release of Walker. A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Her family says they’re disappointed and upset that Walker will remain in custody.

“She's not a danger to society,” said her sister.

The Crown is also seeking a no-contact order for Walker and her ex-partner and son.

“The fact that they were ordering her to not have any contact with her ex-partner as if he needs protection from her, who the hell are they protecting here,” Walker’s sister questioned.

Walker and her family allege she is the victim of domestic abuse.

During an Aug. 8 news conference, Saskatoon Police Service Deputy Chief Randy Huisman confirmed Walker had previously made domestic violence allegations which were "thoroughly investigated."

"No charges resulted as a result of those investigations," Huisman said.

Andrea Ledding is a survivor of domestic abuse and says she raised an issue with SPS on how it handles those investigations.

“I've talked to many people over the years who have had a very hard time when they've come forward with this issue,” she said. “It's it's hard to get charges pressed.”

“Even if you get charges pressed, the Crown prosecution will try to talk you out of them, and then when you go before the judge it's your word against theirs. Even if there's witnesses they often can't come forward or won't."

The court is considering electronic monitoring of Walker from her sister’s house.

REMAND CONDTIONS

AttChris Murphy, appearing as an agent for Walker’s lawyer Marie Henein, says he wrote a letter to SPS chief Troy Cooper about the conditions in which she was held over the weekend.

Court heard that Walker was not transferred to Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, but rather kept in a small cell with a concrete bench to sleep on.

Male suspects in custody are typically transferred to Saskatoon Correctional Centre — a male-only facility.

Murphy said Walker was not provided a blanket, pillow, toothbrush and toothpaste or a privacy blanket for going to the washroom and was not able to shower until Monday morning.

“I feel like the conditions that she was held under are really an affront to a person's personal dignity,” said her sister.

“There's a big window right in front of where you're supposed to use the washroom. To me, It's just the violation of your basic dignity right and unnecessary treatment.”

SPS says it received Murphy’s letter on Sunday evening.

“The SPS Detention Unit is not a provincial remand unit, but when necessary is required to hold people in cells over weekends until they are able to see a judge or a justice of the peace who will consider the question of their release,” SPS spokesperson Alyson Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards said beds in the unit are heated, raised permanent structures and sheets only are provided.

She said toothbrushes are not provided due to safety concerns.”

According to SPS, the unit has a dedicated wing for females in custody, staffed 24 hours a day by paramedics who are able to assess medical conditions of those in custody.