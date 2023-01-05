Saskatoon woman accused of faking deaths, abducting son pleads not guilty
A woman accused of abducting her son has pleaded not guilty to all her charges.
“My plea is not guilty, your honour,” Dawn Walker told the judge, over the phone, at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Walker faces a string of charges, including child abduction, forging a passport, identity theft, identity fraud and public mischief.
The mother and her seven-year-old child were reported missing in July.
After extensive searches spanning two weeks, the pair were found safe in Oregon City, Ore.
Following her arrest, Walker released a statement that said she was “left with no choice.” Her family alleges she was a victim of domestic abuse.
The Saskatoon Police Service said officers “thoroughly investigated” Walker’s domestic violence allegations, but no charges were laid.
U.S. court documents say Walker made a checklist before fleeing — which included dying her hair and covering her tattoo.
On Tuesday, Walker decided to have her trial heard by a judge and not a jury.
The case is scheduled to be back in court in February.
-
Three taken to hospital after vehicle collides with parked vehicles in Dartmouth areaThree people were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles in Westphal, N.S.
-
Dartmouth elementary school placed on hold and secure as police investigate robbery in areaAn elementary school in Dartmouth, N.S., has been placed on hold and secure as police investigate a robbery in the area.
-
Nature brings joy to Orillia seniors' homes with help from local womanAn Orillia woman is bringing nature and smiles to retirement and nursing homes across the city.
-
These are the Toronto-area houses that sold for the most in 2022In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags. The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.
-
Judge weighs destruction of Fairy Creek protester’s camping gear in sentencing decisionA University of Victoria instructor has been sentenced to 70 hours of community service for his role in protesting old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
'A vile act': Families react to extensive cemetery vandalismJoe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the toppled tombstone of his mother and father. Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if their loved ones tombstone was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
-
Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald BridgeHalifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failureExpanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 yearsThe House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.