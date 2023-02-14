Saskatoon woman charged after allegedly driving backwards through drive-thru
Saskatoon police have arrested a woman after they said she was spotted driving backwards through a drive-thru in a stolen vehicle.
Police said they noticed the stolen white Dodge Caravan speeding through a restaurant drive-thru in reverse around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of 22nd Street.
“Before officers could attempt a traffic stop, the female suspect switched the van into drive before speeding off erratically,” a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Facebook post said.
The SPS said a police vehicle was sideswiped by the van near Avenue H and 31st Street but no one was injured.
Officers found the van abandoned at Avenue C and 46th Street West, according to the post.
The woman was “seen casually walking down the street nearby,” police said.
“When officers approached her, she told them she just saw someone running from the abandoned van,” the Facebook post said.
SPS said they arrested the 37-year-old woman without further incident.
She has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, failure to stop after an accident and evading police.
