Saskatoon woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man's death

A 32-year-old woman has been charged in a 52-year-old man's death.

The man was found dead by police early Tuesday morning after they were called to a home in 500 block of Avenue X South, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

The Kathleen Papequash is charged with second-degree murder.

The victim and the accused were known to each other, according to police.

She made her first court appearance Thursday morning.