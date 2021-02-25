A 25-year-old woman who is facing several charges related to child sexual abuse and child pornography has been granted bail.

The accused appeared via video Wednesday at Saskatoon Provincial Court where the decision was read.

To protect the identity of the alleged victims, the woman’s name can not be shared under a publication ban.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it received a report on Jan. 11 of a child being sexually assaulted and images being shared online through a social media platform.

The abuse is alleged to have started in December 2019.

The victims are two girls aged two and four, according to police.

The woman is facing charges including sexual assault, making and distributing child pornography, committing sexual assault against a child, attempting to commit sexual assault against a child and bestiality.

An SPS spokesperson previously told CTV News the charge of bestiality is rare and that police haven’t laid the charge in more than 20 years.

The woman is being released without financial obligation, but must follow stringent conditions.

The release conditions require the accused to stay in the residence she provided to court 24 hours a day unless she requires medical attention or gets prior consent from her probation officer to leave.

She is not allowed to have contact with the two victims or witnesses directly or indirectly.

Other conditions of her release include a restriction on possessing a phone, computer or any other electronic device that would allow her to access the internet.

The woman is also not allowed to own, care for or reside somewhere with a domesticated animal.

The accused’s next court date is March 24.