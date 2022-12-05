Saskatoon woman facing murder charge appears in court

A woman accused of killing a Saskatoon man made her first court appearance on Monday morning.

Ryah Sorenson, 20, was taken into custody on Friday evening after police were called to a residence on the 1600 block of 7th Street East and found 37-year-old Adam Willett dead.

Sorenson was later charged with second-degree murder in Willett’s death.

She appeared in provincial court this morning.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.