Saskatoon woman facing murder charge appears in court
CTV News Saskatoon
Staff
A woman accused of killing a Saskatoon man made her first court appearance on Monday morning.
Ryah Sorenson, 20, was taken into custody on Friday evening after police were called to a residence on the 1600 block of 7th Street East and found 37-year-old Adam Willett dead.
Sorenson was later charged with second-degree murder in Willett’s death.
She appeared in provincial court this morning.
Her next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.
-
Casino Rama takes it back to the 90s with performance lineupCasino Rama is going back in time with performances by some of the biggest hits from the 90s.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.