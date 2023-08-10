iHeartRadio

Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba


An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.

Police received a report a pedestrian was hit by a train around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a train crossing on Day Street near Risque Avenue in the RM of Springfield, according to an RCMP news release.

“Officers attended the location and located a 40-year-old female, from Saskatoon, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” an RCMP news release said.

The RM of Springfield is located east of Winnipeg. 

