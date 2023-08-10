Saskatoon woman fatally struck by train in Manitoba

A Saskatoon woman has died after she was struck by a train near Winnipeg.

Police received a report a pedestrian was hit by a train around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a train crossing on Day Street near Risque Avenue in the RM of Springfield, according to an RCMP news release.

“Officers attended the location and located a 40-year-old female, from Saskatoon, who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” an RCMP news release said.

The RM of Springfield is located east of Winnipeg.