Saskatoon woman feeling warm about free furnace

A Saskatoon woman got a welcome surprise when she was chosen to receive a brand new furnace.

The furnace in the home of 88-year-old volunteer Elsie Stus was 27-years-old, and it was at the end of its working life. She had it regularly maintained by the same company that installed it for its entire lifespan.

That's when Sask West Mechanical teamed up with Lennox to give Stus a brand new furnace, and install it, free of charge.

“It had just come time. Elsie is by herself, and she just needs some help,” said Alan Awry, part owner of Sask West Mechanical.

When Stus got the call, she couldn't believe her ears. Awry says Stus thought she was being scammed.

“I says, ‘cant be.’ I say, ‘you’re just joking.’ He says, ‘no. Wont cost you anything,’ ” Stus told CTV news. “And I said I find this hard to believe and he said ‘no this is true.’ ”

When the new furnace showed up and her kids confirmed it wasn’t a scam, Stus was overjoyed with the generosity.

“It makes me feel so blessed, and that people … trying to help people that need the help,” she said.

Stus admits she may need to enlist the help of her children and grandchildren for the technical side of her new thermostat.

Feel the love is a campaign between Lennox Industries and various local partner dealers, installing furnaces to those in need across North America since 2009.

“The program was designed for volunteers, first responders, veterans; people who help out in the community. That's who we're really going after,” said Cam Yelenik, territory manager for Lennox Industries.

Stus applauds the staff at Sask West mechanical, who have always been helpful, on time and polite with her.

“God bless them, all the people that want to help people, that’s a great thing,” said Stus.

With the installation of the new furnace and thermostat valued at around $4,700, Awry hopes this will help a valued customer with her bills.