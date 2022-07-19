Saskatoon woman hit by car says she was released from hospital prematurely

Warning: This story contains a graphic image.

A Saskatoon woman says she wants answers after she was hit by a car while crossing the street with her bike — and was released from the hospital without being properly treated for her injuries.

“I got off to walk across the crosswalk here, across the street here and had my bike on my right and I really don’t remember walking across the street,” Shannon Redwood said, recounting the crash to CTV News. She says she was hit at the intersection of McKercher Drive and Degeer Street.

“There’s a vehicle already stopping in this lane and the women who hit me passed the person on the other side and went through and passed the person who had stopped for me,” according to Redwood.

Saskatoon Police Service says they are in the process of charging the driver of the vehicle involved.

Redwood said she was taken to Royal University Hospital unconscious and received extensive stitching to repair the injury sustained when the car hit the rear tire of her bike. She said she then rolled onto the windshield of the vehicle.

“I had windshield all across my forehead. They took a big chunk of windshield glass out of my left knee,” she said.

But her right knee took the brunt of the trauma, with infection setting in after a hematoma, she said.

She wants to tell her story so that it doesn’t happen to others but also wants acknowledgement that her injuries were handled poorly. She was kept in hospital for less than two hours, she said.

“Surgeons that I talk to are going to do some writing on it stating that I should’ve stayed in the hospital as a level one trauma patient for a minimum of three days.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in an email that it can’t comment on cases because of patient confidentiality.

Redwood’s 10-year-old daughter Peighton has been helping her mom recover and hopes for her quick recovery.

“I hope she is going to be able to do swimming and stuff soon and get back on her bike and go for bike rides with us,” she said.

Redwood doesn’t know when — or if — she’ll be able to do that.