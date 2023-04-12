Saskatoon woman identified as victim in alleged homicide in Edmonton

Edmonton police have identified a 27-year-old Saskatoon woman as the victim in an alleged homicide in that city.

The body of Lauren Jarvis was found in a home in the area of 109 Avenue and 122 Street around 8:30 p.m. on April 2, police said.

An autopsy found Lauren Jarvis died of asphyxia, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Ryan Farrell, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in Jarvis’ death.

"Investigators have confirmed that Jarvis and Farrell resided at the same address in different suites but were not well acquainted," EPS said.

"The accused provided the location as his residence and stated that he lived there with his father," police added on Thursday.

An obituary for Jarvis remembers her as a “spirited, middle child.”

“She loved her family and getting together with her cousins throughout the years. Christmas was her favourite time of year. As a child, she took piano lessons and played French horn in the school band. She also played soccer, took swimming lessons, enjoyed drawing, and took many pictures over the years,” the obituary said.

Jarvis was born in Saskatoon and lived in the city until she graduated high school, according to the obituary. She then moved to Edmonton and worked with various employers including Strathcona Spirits.

A social media post by Strathcona Spirits said she will be missed deeply.

“Lauren's rare character, generosity, and thoughtfulness were unmatched, and if you were lucky enough to spend any time with her at the bottleshop or one of the many markets she managed, you'd know what a genuine person she was,” the post said.

A celebration of Jarvis’ life is planned for Saturday at Circle Drive Alliance Church.

With files from Diego Romero