Saskatoon woman in 'total shock' after $100K lotto win
CTV News Saskatoon Digital Journalist
Chandra Philip
A Saskatoon woman who won $100,000 in a lotto draw said she thought it was a mistake.
Laurie Krakalovich won the money in the March 7 Lotto Max and Extra draw.
“I thought it must be some sort of mistake,” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.
“I had a few tickets to check, this was the last one.”
Krakalovich said she took it to the cashier after scanning it.
“She started freaking out, so I started freaking out, but I honestly, I couldn’t believe it.”
“I’m just in total shock,” she said.
She said she already has plans for some of her winnings.
“I want to help my son with a house down payment,” she said. “And I’ll pay some bills and invest.”
The ticket was purchased at the Saskatoon Co-op Gas Bar at 1628 33 Street West.
