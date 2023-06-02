Saskatoon woman in 'total shock' after $100K lotto win

A Saskatoon woman who won $100,000 in a lotto draw said she thought it was a mistake.

Laurie Krakalovich won the money in the March 7 Lotto Max and Extra draw.

“I thought it must be some sort of mistake,” she said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

“I had a few tickets to check, this was the last one.”

Krakalovich said she took it to the cashier after scanning it.

“She started freaking out, so I started freaking out, but I honestly, I couldn’t believe it.”

“I’m just in total shock,” she said.

She said she already has plans for some of her winnings.

“I want to help my son with a house down payment,” she said. “And I’ll pay some bills and invest.”

The ticket was purchased at the Saskatoon Co-op Gas Bar at 1628 33 Street West.