Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say

Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.

Darian Marie Neapetung, 27, was last seen on Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Neapetung is known to frequent the downtown core as well as the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood, SPS said.

She is described as five feet five inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Neapetung has tattoos of animals and stars on her left forearm and multiple piercings in her ears, SPS said.

SPS is asking anyone with information regarding Neapetung's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.