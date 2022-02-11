Saskatoon woman’s cross-country walk for MMIWG set to begin

In September 2020, 30-year-old Megan Gallagher of Saskatoon went missing.

Now a year and a half later, her dad Brian says the pain is still there.

“It’s something that never leaves you, it’s there with you every day,” he said. “There's not a moment that goes by when you don’t think about the loved ones.”

His other daughter Lindsey is about to embark on a cross-country walk to raise awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), like her sister Megan.

“It’s generations of trauma that have led to this,” she said.

“Generations of misinformation, and not talking, not having those conversations that has made it so that our communities, women and girls are marginalized and taken advantage of and they go missing at higher rates.”

Metis Nation–Saskatchewan Western Region 1 regional director Loretta King said we need to talk about them again.

“National calls for justice. A disproportionate number of Indigenous women and girls fall victim to violence and the true numbers are hard to determine.”

Brian says it’s with mixed emotions his daughter begins her walk from Victoria to Newfoundland; pride at what she is setting out to do, but also fear that she might become yet another of the thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada.

“My biggest hope is that those numbers start to come down,” he said. “I don't know if they’ll ever disappear, but if they come down even just the smallest amount, I think that’s a big step. And over time, maybe 20, 30 years from now, we won’t even have this as an issue.”

Lindsey says her walk is a big first step in getting the conversation started.

“I need to do something more to help to fix something in the system that's broken,” she said.