Saskatoon woman's family to mark anniversary of her disappearance

The family of a missing Saskatoon woman are planning a walk to raise awareness about her disappearance.

Next week marks the first anniversary of Meghan Gallagher’s disappearance and also Saskatchewan Missing Persons week, which is observed Sept. 19-25, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Meghan Gallagher was last seen on September 20, 2020 at a business in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive. Her disappearance is being treated as a homicide by police.

Gallagher’s family is inviting the public to join them as they walk from Joe Gallagher Field, 1535 Avenue P South, to the River Landing Amphitheatre on Sunday.

The gates at the field open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.