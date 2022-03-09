Saskatoon woman says WestJet left her waiting 6 months for $5,600 refund

Karen Laporte says she’s been waiting nearly nine months to receive a refund from WestJet for her cancelled trip.

“I know there's so many more people out there that they owe money to," she told CTV News.

“I'm tempted not to fly WestJet again.”

Laporte and her late partner Burgess Samletzki made it a tradition to fly to the Dominican Republic every March to celebrate their birthdays; Burgess’ was at the beginning of the month, Karen’s is at the end.

Like many travellers' plans, the couple's were cancelled in 2020.

“The pandemic happened and we were not allowed to go, they weren't recommending travel, so we cancelled our trip and WestJet gave us credit,” said Laporte.

The credit, she says, was about $5,600, which they planned to use when they were able to travel again.

In May 2021 Samletzki was diagnosed with kidney cancer. He died in October after cancer spread to his lungs, Laporte said.

That's when Uniglobe, Laporte's travel agency, applied for the refund on her behalf, according to Laporte

Once the ball was in WestJet's court, Laporte said the process was frustratingly slow.

“Six months pass, almost six months, and you hear nothing, absolutely nothing,” she said.

Laporte kept in contact with her travel agent throughout that time.

“I said 'We have an estate to settle, and it's too much.' I said 'We have bills to pay and this would really help a lot' so she said she would reach out to them again.”

A spokesperson with Uniglobe in Saskatoon said they “escalated” Laporte’s concerns

“We let our guest escalation team at WestJet know that it was taking too long, and it needed to be looked at much more quickly,” the spokesperson said.

A statement to CTV News from WestJet said after looking into the file, the information provided on the forms wasn’t complete, which caused the additional delays in processing.

“An email was sent to the guest on February 26, 2022, to advise them of this, and requesting them to resubmit the form which has since been rectified,” the statement said.

Laporte said the email was sent to Samletzki, which she says is another mistake on the part of WestJet because they knew he had died.

“Clerical errors can happen, I get that, but it's been six months and it's too much,” she said.

Laporte says WestJet called her on Tuesday morning telling her a cheque would be in the mail, but believes action after she told them she would be speaking with CTV News about the issue.

“It's just not right that I have heard from them now, they're issuing a cheque,” she said. “But it wasn't until I threatened to go to the media that any action was taken and it's so frustrating.”

Laporte says the situation and the delay in getting a refund for such a large sum of money has her rethinking the way she makes her travel plans.

“You don't get to pay for your trip six months after you take it, you have to pay, and when it was no fault of ours that we couldn't go on the trip,” she said.

“Why can't reimbursement come in a more timely fashion? It's just not fair.”