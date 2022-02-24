Saskatoon woman shaken up after officer-involved shooting
Just steps away from Nadine Sapp’s home, police shot a man.
“I live right here, so it kind of shakes you up a bit and it happened during broad daylight,” Sapp told CTV News.
“It’s concerning, it’s very concerning,” Sapp said.
Around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of an armed male at a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
The caller reported a fight broke out at the door and the suspect ran on foot with a handgun and machete.
Police said the 35-year-old was shot by officers after a police confrontation. He was taken to hospital for his injuries.
SPS has asked Regina Police Service to investigate the incident.
Under provincial legislation, serious police-involved incidents are examined by an outside police service.
The province is also assigning two independent observers to the investigation.
The last officer-involved shooting in Saskatoon happened in December 2020.
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.