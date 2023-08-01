Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations

A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.

The woman got a ride from the driver a day after a social media post was widely circulated online alleging he took another woman off-route during a trip, offered her alcohol and made her feel concerned for her safety.

"And I was like 'There’s no way it’s him, there’s no way.' I look on my phone and it was him. The car was already moving," the woman told CTV News on Monday. She requested her identity be withheld citing safety concerns.

The woman's five-minute ride ended without incident, but she questions why the driver was still working if there were potential concerns about his conduct.

While CTV News has been unable to confirm the details outlined in the social media post, it claims the incident was reported to the rideshare company. Saskatoon Police Service told CTV News the incident had been reported to police.

In the widely shared Facebook post, a woman alleges her son’s girlfriend was picked up by the Uber driver July 25, who asked if he could make a stop which was at a liquor store.

The post explains that the driver asked the passenger to have a beer, but she refused. After taking her to a dark street in Kensington, she was found by her boyfriend — who she had contacted when she became concerned. According to the post, she had turned on her phone's location so her boyfriend could find her

A Uber spokesperson called the report "extremely concerning."

“We take the safety of the Uber community seriously and are investigating," an Uber spokesperson said in an email.

International student Emily has lived in Saskatoon for two years and wants to know why an Uber driver was still able to pick her up after a complaint about his conduct was widely circulated on social media.

The woman who spoke to CTV News to share her frustration that the driver was still on the road is an international student from Mexico. She said experiences like what was described in the post are not uncommon.

"It’s dangerous. In Mexico this happens every single day,” she said, adding she takes added precautions in Canada as well.

“In my family and with my friends we have a system of (saying) 'This is where I’m going. This is the place. It’s going to take me 20 minutes to get there if you don’t hear from me and call me,'” she said.

"Unfortunately you need to keep your guard up,” Emily says.

Advice, that police in Saskatoon echo, suggesting rideshare users tell friends or family when they've left their pick-up location and when they've arrived.

Police also suggest monitoring your route, and if you feel uncomfortable, ask the driver to drop you off in public in a well-lit place.

"If the driver refuses to stop the vehicle, contact police," SPS said in an email.