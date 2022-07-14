Saskatoon woman wants 'eyesore' property beside her home maintained

Jane Marshall has found herself stuck in the weeds trying to get someone to look after the land beside her home on the corner of Confederation Drive and 33rd Street West.

She’s lived at that intersection since 2008 and says a gas station and three homes used to be on the corner. Marshall says a rainstorm flooded the houses and they were taken down shortly after.

All that’s left of the space is two pieces of empty land split between an alley.

“No one’s come to mow the lawn or chop down the dead trees and the grass is getting really long,” Marshall told CTV News.

For years Marshall has been contacting Cenovus Energy, which owns the private property, to have someone take care of the space.

“I just think it’s an eyesore, it looks like there’s some stuff stashed right now beside a tree out there so I think it needs to be taken care of,” she said.

Cenovus Energy told CTV News that a third-party company that maintains the property was on site Thursday morning. It says the maintenance crew will be attending the site on a regular basis.

While Marshall has seen workers come to the area, it appears to only be on one side, the corner of where a gas station used to be.

Finding someone to take care of the space is now a regular occurrence for Marshall.

“It’s really frustrating. Every year I have to reach out to someone to get the yard mowed, some years are harder to get a hold of someone.”

The City of Saskatoon says a bylaw requires all property owners to maintain yards to an acceptable standard and are responsible for keeping that space free of garbage and “excessive growth” of weeds and grass. Infractions can be reported on its website.