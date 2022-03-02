Saskatoon woman who alleged harassment occurred during video shoot now says no minor was involved

A Saskatoon woman who alleged inappropriate behaviour occurred during a promotional Saskatoon video shoot in 2016 is retracting one of her claims.

Tiara Jackle is currently the subject of a defamation lawsuit filed last year by the Saskatoon based-band Bombargo and three of its members — seeking $782,000 in damages.

The legal action stems from a series of Facebook posts by Jackle in March 2021, where she recounted her alleged experiences during a video shoot involving members of Bombargo, a Saskatoon-based band.

Jackle outlined examples of how she believes the men involved in the video shoot engaged in inappropriate or predatory behaviour — including a claim concerning a model she claimed was underage.

However, Jackle now says she was wrong about the model's age.

"In my original post I noted that one of the models was under 18 at the time of the shoot. At the time of the shoot, I understood she was underage," Jackle said in a Feb. 22 update to a GoFundMe page soliciting donations to cover her legal fees.

In her March 2021 Facebook posts, Jackle claimed the model in question broke into tears after she was asked to "make out" with one of the men participating in the video shoot.

"I have subsequently determined, based on her birth date, that she was 18 at the time of the shoot. Therefore, no minors were present at the shoot, and I wish to correct this inaccuracy," Jackle said.

The model provided "several different" ages during the shoot and "shortly thereafter," Jackle said.

Jackle declined CTV News' request for an interview.

In a statement of claim filed in June 2021 by the corporate entity of Bombargo and three of the band's members — Anthony and Nathan Thoen, and Spencer Chilliak — Jackle is accused of defamation, intentional infliction of mental suffering and causing a loss of income and ability to earn income.

The statement of claim references Jackle’s original Facebook post as well as her comments and follow-up messages. "The entirety of the event described in Tiara's defamatory post was captured by multiple video cameras and two lapel microphones.”

“After thoroughly reviewing same, the plaintiffs confirmed that Tiara's statements were unequivocally false,” according to the claim.

When asked about Jackle's latest comments, a written statement was provided to CTV News on behalf of Bombargo.

"It's surprising that Tiara finally admitted to a few of her many falsehoods as evidence shows she knew this information all along," the statement said.

"It is good that the public can confirm critical parts in Tiara's story are false, but there are still many of her lies that need to be corrected."

In her Feb. 22 update, Jackle said she will "continue to battle" the lawsuit.

Her GoFundMe page has raised more than $51,000.