Saskatoon Zoo bids farewell to Georgia the porcupine
Georgia the porcupine died on New Year’s Eve, according to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.
“Georgia was being treated by veterinarians and our animal care team in the days leading up to her death,” a City of Saskatoon news release said.
She lived at the zoo for 16 years and, according to the statement, was a key player in educating visitors and students.
“She played such an important role in the zoo’s educational programming and the Affinity Learning Centre for these many years and she will be missed by all of us here who interacted with her on a daily basis,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said.
“She was regularly visited by many who loved to see her and her majestic quills up close and in person,” the release said.
According to the city, porcupines live up to 10 years in the wild and can survive up to 18 years at zoos.
The species is classified as ‘Least Concern’ on the endangered species list, the news release said.
-
Three taken to hospital after vehicle collides with parked vehicles in Dartmouth areaThree people were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles in Westphal, N.S.
-
Dartmouth elementary school placed on hold and secure as police investigate robbery in areaAn elementary school in Dartmouth, N.S., has been placed on hold and secure as police investigate a robbery in the area.
-
Nature brings joy to Orillia seniors' homes with help from local womanAn Orillia woman is bringing nature and smiles to retirement and nursing homes across the city.
-
These are the Toronto-area houses that sold for the most in 2022In Toronto, a handful of exclusive houses hit the market every year, shocking the city with their staggering price tags. The houses sold in 2022 – and their price tags – were no exception.
-
Judge weighs destruction of Fairy Creek protester’s camping gear in sentencing decisionA University of Victoria instructor has been sentenced to 70 hours of community service for his role in protesting old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed on southwestern Vancouver Island.
-
'A vile act': Families react to extensive cemetery vandalismJoe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the toppled tombstone of his mother and father. Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if their loved ones tombstone was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
-
Halifax police seek suspects who tried to rob woman on Macdonald BridgeHalifax Regional Police is looking for three suspects who tried to rob a woman on the Macdonald Bridge early Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failureExpanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
Ottawa's House of Cheese closes after nearly 50 yearsThe House of Cheese in the ByWard Market Square sits empty on Thursday, and a 'For Lease' sign hangs on the store front.