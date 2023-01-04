Saskatoon Zoo bids farewell to Georgia the porcupine

Georgia the porcupine died on New Year’s Eve, according to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

“Georgia was being treated by veterinarians and our animal care team in the days leading up to her death,” a City of Saskatoon news release said.

She lived at the zoo for 16 years and, according to the statement, was a key player in educating visitors and students.

“She played such an important role in the zoo’s educational programming and the Affinity Learning Centre for these many years and she will be missed by all of us here who interacted with her on a daily basis,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said.

“She was regularly visited by many who loved to see her and her majestic quills up close and in person,” the release said.

According to the city, porcupines live up to 10 years in the wild and can survive up to 18 years at zoos.

The species is classified as ‘Least Concern’ on the endangered species list, the news release said.