Saskatoon zoo welcomes bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo has two new members — bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson.
They were born at the Zoo Sauvage de Saint Felicien in Saint-Felicien, Que. and are just under one year old.
“We are very fortunate to have Sherlock and Watson join the Zoo family,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said in a news release.
The pair will be introduced to their new temporary home in the vacant eagle exhibit before transferring to their permanent home in the former lynx exhibit later this summer.
Bobcats get their name from their short, bobbed tails and are found mostly in North America in mountainous forest regions.
They weigh anywhere from 14 to 40 pounds and can jump over 10 feet high. The ambush predators mostly eat rodents, birds and fish.
Preparations for the bobcats’ arrival started this spring with renovations to the previous lynx exhibit.
The zoo has installed a perimeter buffer surrounding the temporary bobcat exhibit. This buffer helps to maintain physical distance between the public and the bobcats as cat species such as bobcats and lynx are susceptible to COVID-19.
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Canada's largest judo tournament hosted at West Edmonton MallThis weekend, hundreds of judo competitors descended on West Edmonton Mall to take part in Canada's largest tournament.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby foxThanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhoodResidents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.