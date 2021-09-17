Saskatoon Zoo welcomes Kazi the snow leopard

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo is welcoming a new member to its family, Kazi the snow leopard.

“We are very excited to bring this unique species back to Saskatoon,” said zoo manager Jeff Mitchell in a news release.

“Snow leopards are beautiful animals with many unique adaptations that help them thrive in cold weather conditions like we experience here in Saskatoon.”

The zoo prepared for Kazi’s arrival back in August with renovations to the previous cougar exhibit at the Nutrien Ark, the release said. Kazi will be introduced to his new home at the Nutrien Ark in the coming days.

According to the release, snow leopards are well adapted for winter conditions as their fur keeps them well insulated in cold weather, something Kazi will need in Saskatchewan.

Their wide, fur-covered feet act as natural snowshoes by helping distribute their weight over soft snow. Their fur also provides great camouflage making them hard to spot in the wild.