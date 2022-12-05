Saskatoon zoo welcomes pack of Arctic wolves

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has a new addition to its troupe — a small pack of Arctic wolves.

The three sisters Nuna, Anori and Inneq arrived in Saskatoon from the Toronto Zoo last week, according to a news release from the City of Saskatoon.

Zookeepers are slowly introducing them to their new home at the Nutrien Ark, the city said.

“We want to give the wolves a chance to become familiar with their new home, so for the next several days they will be transitioning from their indoor space to the outdoor wolf habitat at the Nutrien Ark,” said manager Jeff Mitchell in the release.

Arctic wolves are a sub-species of grey wolf adapted to survive in colder temperatures and through the months of darkness often experienced in their natural habitat, says Mitchell.

It took several weeks for the zoo to prepare for the wolves’ arrival, which included upgrading the interior portion of the exhibit and developing a new training and enrichment area so zookeepers can work more closely with the wolves, the city said.

Other additions included automatic heated water bowls so the wolves have constant access to fresh, clean water. The outdoor portion of their habitat includes a structure to climb for a lookout.

Mitchell says the addition provides more opportunities for the community to learn about biodiversity.

“Arctic wolves are beautiful animals, and we are so fortunate to have an opportunity for our guests to come and learn more about this magnificent species,” he said.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission by donation until March 31.