SaskGaming revenue doubles in 2021-22 alongside reopening of casinos

SaskGaming reported a $19.1 million net income in 2021-22, aided by increased revenues from the reopening of provincially operated casinos.

Casinos remained closed for the first quarter of 2021-22, but the rest of the fiscal year saw operations return to more normalized operations, SaskGaming said in a news release.

The corporation reported a revenue of $77.8 million for the fiscal year – up from 30.9 million in 2020-21. Expenses also rose last year, at $58.7 million in 2021-22 compared to 44.3 million in 2020-21.

The fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022.

As a result, SaskGaming paid $9.6 million into the government’s General Revenue Fund.

"SaskGaming saw steady improvement in 2021-22, as we emerged from the era of pandemic-related restrictions," Minister Responsible for SaskGaming Don Morgan said.

"With nearly a full year of operations under its belt, SaskGaming was able to contribute $9.6 million to the province's General Revenue Fund to support the First Nations Trust, Community Initiatives Fund and Clarence Campeau Development Fund."

It did not make a dividend payment to its shareholder, the Crown Investment Corporation, due to the pandemic and temporary closures of casino properties.

The Crown corporation owns and operates Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw.

