SaskPower customers will soon be able to take part in a residential smart meter pilot program.

Customers across Saskatchewan can now volunteer to participate. The residential pilot follows the installation of 35,000 commercial and industrial smart meters.

“For those who sign up, smart meters eliminate the need for estimated meter readings, provide detailed information on how an individual is using power in their home and over time, will improve SaskPower’s response to outages," Shawn Schmidt, vice-president of distribution and customer services at SaskPower, said in a release.

SaskPower said customers from a number of communities will be selected to participate. Any customers in the Net Metering program, or customers that have been notified their meter needs to be replaced, are also encouraged to sign up.

Customers can visit the SaskPower website to volunteer for a meter.

The company said more than 1,500 employees and more than 2,200 customers will receive a meter, after requesting one over the past year.

Meter installations are expected to happen between May and August.