SaskPower customers set summer record for electricity amid heatwave

SaskPower customers set a new summer record on Wednesday for electricity demand as a heatwave moved through the province.

At 5:14 p.m., SaskPower saw the demand rise to 3,597 megawatts (MW), the highest ever for the summer, according to a news release.

“Extreme heat drives up electricity consumption, and higher peaks are a sign of the growing demand for power in Saskatchewan,” said Kory Hayko, SaskPower Vice-President of Transmission and Industrial Services in the release.

The previous summer record of 3,551 MW was set on July 13 and SaskPower said another record could be set as temperatures above 30 C are expected to continue in the province.

“Demand will continue to grow in the coming years, and SaskPower is making significant investments in the grid to ensure that need is met with reliable and sustainable power,” Hayko said in the release.

The highest demand record of 3,910 MW was set on December 30, 2021 since SaskPower said they experience peak electricity demand in the winter.

Several communities throughout Saskatchewan also set daily temperature records on Wednesday.

