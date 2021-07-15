SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for power

As Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.

SaskPower reported a new summer power demand record of 3,547 megawatts on June 30. The Crown corporation is expecting the incoming heatwave to drive a record demand for power again.

In order to reduce power usage and save on your power bill, SaskPower suggests customers set the air conditioning to a higher temperature and turn it off when no one is home. Residents should also keep blinds closed during the day, turn off electronics when no one is in the room and save activities that produce heat and moisture – like running the dishwasher – until the evening.

The extreme heat could push temperatures across the province into the 30s over the weekend and could last for the next week.