SaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for power
As Saskatchewan braces for another round of extreme heat, the province’s power provider is encouraging residents to reduce their consumption.
SaskPower reported a new summer power demand record of 3,547 megawatts on June 30. The Crown corporation is expecting the incoming heatwave to drive a record demand for power again.
In order to reduce power usage and save on your power bill, SaskPower suggests customers set the air conditioning to a higher temperature and turn it off when no one is home. Residents should also keep blinds closed during the day, turn off electronics when no one is in the room and save activities that produce heat and moisture – like running the dishwasher – until the evening.
The extreme heat could push temperatures across the province into the 30s over the weekend and could last for the next week.
-
-
Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weaponsA 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
-
Hot, dry weather causing poor crop conditions throughout Sask.Prolonged hot and dry conditions have resulted in short, thin and rapidly advancing crops in many regions in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Youngest child injured in fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. has diedA one-year-old girl injured in a fire pit incident near Port Burwell, Ont. on Monday has died, a relative has confirmed.
-
Jurassic jive: Dino-clad concert crashers caught on cameraAt first it seemed like any other of Stephanie’s lawn concerts. Until it suddenly wasn’t.
-
Results of Goderich, Ont. train derailment investigation releasedAn investigation into a train derailment in Goderich has concluded that an accidental release of the train's air brakes was to blame.
-
Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west endPolice have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.
-
Preliminary plans for passenger train service connecting Banff with Calgary airport remain on trackA proposed rail service for transporting passengers between Banff National Park and Calgary International Airport, with several stops in between, is one step closer to coming to fruition.