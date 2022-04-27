SaskPower expects to have all customers in southeast Sask. back online Wednesday night

Around 300 customers still without power after this past weekend’s snowstorm are expected to be back online Wednesday night, SaskPower said in a release.

The utility said on Tuesday it was able to get more than 1,150 residential and farm customers back online despite very difficult wet and muddy conditions.

SaskPower said in the coming days some customers in the southeast could see planned outages while permanent fixes to infrastructure are completed. Planned outages can be found on the utility’s website or Twitter account.

A release also thanked farmers in the southeast for assisting in restoration efforts, adding that repairs would have taken much longer if farmers in the area were not able to help tow power line equipment through muddy fields.