SaskPower extends goal to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 2030

SaskPower predicts it will reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, after meeting its original goal of reducing emission by 40 per cent by the same time.

“Reducing emissions from power production is a cornerstone of our made-in-Saskatchewan climate plan, and we are pleased with the rapid progress SaskPower is making toward exceeding its targets,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskPower said.

This is an update to the Crown corporation’s previous goal set in 2015, to reduce GHG emissions by 40 per cent, by 2030.

“SaskPower is evaluating existing and emerging low- or non-emitting power generation options to reduce GHG emissions to net-zero by 2050,” SaskPower said in a news release.

SaskPower said its GHG emission for 2020 were roughly 20 per cent lower than in 2019.

It said the significant decrease in 2020 could be attributed to increased energy coming from renewable resources like solar and wind with energy storage.