SaskPower looking to 'modernize and reinforce' northern grid after days-long outage due to wildfire

SaskPower is prioritizing improvements to its northern electricity grid this year after a wildfire caused a days-long outage, according to spokesperson Joel Cherry.

The Cloverdale fire northeast of Prince Albert damaged the transmission line that serves customers north of Prince Albert, and powers a large area of remote northern Saskatchewan communities.

“The northern part of the province definitely does provide unique challenges for power restoration efforts – difficult terrain and the large geography, for sure,” said Cherry.

“We’re certainly exploring options to modernize and reinforce the northern grid so we can minimize some of these events, so we’re going to be looking at a variety of options over the course of this year.”

The outage caused a state of emergency in the tri-communities of La Ronge, Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB).

As of Friday, power was restored in all of the communities impacted by the damaged transmission line.

Speaking earlier this week about a state of emergency in Stanley Mission, LLRIB Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said the community set up warm shelters.

“I’ve been receiving calls with people who are called in their homes, and then they have small children in their homes, elders without heat,” she said.

The state of emergency notice also cited a “severe water availability issue” and the sewer system backed up.

Cherry said SaskPower is “going to look at all of those options,” including a secondary transmission line, to power northern communities. He said it’s also building a smart grid that would automatically inform them of an outage, rather than relying on customers to inform them.

“This is going to be a major priority and point of focus for SaskPower this year,” he said.

Cherry said SaskPower is open to conversations with northern communities about wind, solar and biomass projects that could provide alternative power options.

However, “the far north is not the best location for wind and solar projects, just because of the geography,” said Cherry.