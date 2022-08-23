SaskPower reminds producers to watch for overhead lines while harvesting

With many farmers conducting harvest operations around Saskatchewan, SaskPower is reminding producers in the field to pay attention and watch for overhead lines.

“Look up and live”, Scott McGregor, with SaskPower, said. “Take extra precautions, plan your route ahead of time, work well rested and take all the necessary steps to make sure you’re coming home safe at the end of the night.”

McGregor said in the event that someone does come into contact with a power line or pole, the most important thing to do is remain in your vehicle. He said if that is not safe to do so because of a fire or other hazard, then exit your vehicle as safely as possible.

If you must leave your vehicle, McGregor said to make sure to open the door as widely as possible, cross your arms in front of your chest and jump as far away from your vehicle as possible, land with your feet together and then hop away with your arms still close to your chest.

“But the safest place to be is inside your vehicle, give our outage centre a call or 911 if it’s an emergency and we’ll send someone out to make sure the area is safe,” McGregor said.

As of Aug. 7, SaskPower has received 186 calls of farm equipment coming into contact with overhead lines or power poles.

McGregor said that number is the exact same as last year for that time frame. He added that the look up and live map on SaskPower’s website is a helpful tool that shows all hanging overhead lines across the province.